Rochford car auction begins despite 700 vehicles hit by blaze
A car auction is going ahead at a site where 700 vehicles were destroyed and damaged by a large fire two days ago, the company affected has said.
About 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at Copart UK Limited's car yard in Purdeys Way, Rochford, Essex, on Friday night.
The fire service investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.
An online auction of 117 vehicles from the Rochford site was scheduled for 12:00 BST.
Copart chief executive for the UK and Ireland, Jane Pocock, said: "Storing heavily damaged vehicles carries risk and a clean-up operation will commence as soon as possible.
"We are, of course, incredibly grateful that no loss of life or injuries occurred and immensely grateful to the Essex fire crews and our own team who contained the fire quickly and prevented any spreading.
"There is no disruption to business."
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service estimated there were 2,000 cars at the scene and that 200 were alight - although it later revised its estimation to 700 vehicles.
Mike Steptoe, a local Conservative county councillor and district councillor, said he saw the fire from his home about five miles away in Great Wakering.
He visited the business on Sunday and said: "To see the site like that is absolutely devastating and I really feel for the company that owns it."
