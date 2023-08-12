Rochford scrap yard fire destroys 200 cars
- Published
About 60 firefighters have tackled a blaze affecting 200 cars at a scrap yard in Essex.
Crews from 12 different stations were called to Purdeys Way in Rochford after the fire was first reported at about 21:00 BST on Friday.
Two crews remained at the scene the following morning to ensure the site had "cooled", Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
The cause of the fire would be investigated, a spokesman said.
