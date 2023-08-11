Stanford-le-Hope: Man jailed for supermarket robbery
- Published
A man who took part in a supermarket robbery in which more than £1,300 of alcohol, cigarettes and scratch cards were stolen has been jailed for two years.
Two men forced their way behind the shop till at the Co-op in Stanford-le-Hope at 21:30 BST on 29 April.
Billy Bugby, 32, of Longbridge Road, Barking admitted robbery at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday.
His accomplice, Daniel Dash, 30, is due to be sentenced in November.
Witnesses reported seeing a knife and said threats were made towards staff before the pair fled with a bag stuffed with goods, police said.
Bugby was spotted by an officer on patrol in Barking, London, on 7 May and arrested and charged.
Dash, of no fixed address, was arrested on 5 May and is due to be sentenced on 2 November.
One Co-op worker has been unable to return to work because of the trauma of the crime.
She said: "People who work in shops are often subject to threats or fear for our safety when we are just doing our jobs.
"I am pleased one of the people responsible for this robbery has been caught and sentenced."
Det Sgt Claire Morton, of Essex Police, said: "This robbery understandably left a lasting impact on the members of staff who were threatened and made to feel helpless by Bugby's actions.
"No-one should be made to feel unsafe while simply going about their business at their place of work."
