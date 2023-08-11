Westcliff-on-Sea: Crews tackle house fire
About 25 firefighters have tackled a house fire in a seaside town.
Crews were called to a fire in the loft space of a mid-terrace property in St Helens Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend, just before 21:00 BST on Thursday, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.
All occupants were accounted for and the blaze was extinguished by 23:00.
An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause, the fire service said.
Group Manager Marc Diggory, said: "We believe the fire started in a bedroom on the top floor of the three-storey property and crews did a fantastic job of stopping it from spreading."
