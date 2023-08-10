Harlow: Teens bailed in mosque arson investigation

Northbrooks Mosque in Harlow following a fireEssex Police
The two suspects were released under police bail until 18 October

Two teenage boys have been bailed over what police suspected was a "racially aggravated" arson at a mosque in Essex.

Curtains and carpets were damaged in the prayer area at Northbrooks Mosque on Harberts Road, Harlow, during the blaze on Tuesday. No-one was hurt.

The suspects, arrested on suspicion of arson, were released under police bail until 18 October.

Mosque secretary Jamal Uddin said he and colleagues were "absolutely devastated" by the fire.

He said they would try to carry out some refurbishments to make way for Friday prayers.

Jamal Uddin
The mosque secretary said curtains and carpets were damaged in the blaze

