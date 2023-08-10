Harlow: Teens bailed in mosque arson investigation
- Published
Two teenage boys have been bailed over what police suspected was a "racially aggravated" arson at a mosque in Essex.
Curtains and carpets were damaged in the prayer area at Northbrooks Mosque on Harberts Road, Harlow, during the blaze on Tuesday. No-one was hurt.
The suspects, arrested on suspicion of arson, were released under police bail until 18 October.
Mosque secretary Jamal Uddin said he and colleagues were "absolutely devastated" by the fire.
He said they would try to carry out some refurbishments to make way for Friday prayers.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.