British surgeon Kar Hao Teoh killed in South Africa
- Published
A British surgeon has been killed in South Africa during protests related to a taxi strike in Cape Town.
Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.
South African officials said a British national was shot and killed in Nyanga, a township in Cape Town, last Thursday.
The UK Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in South Africa and are in contact with the local authorities."
In a statement, Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that Mr Kar Hao Teoh, consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, has died.
"He was a well-respected member of the team, valued colleague and friend to many across the hospital as well as in regional, national and international trauma and orthopaedic networks."
Colonel Andrè Traut, of the South African Police Service, said officers were investigating the death, which happened at about 18:30 local time on Ntlangano Crescent.
"The deceased was seated in the driver seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head," he said.
"Two passengers in shock and an infant were already transported to a local hospital for medical treatment."
Five people have so far died in violent protests relating to a taxi strike in Cape Town, South Africa, officials said.
A crowdfunding page set up to help Mr Teoh's family has so far raised more than £25,000.
Friends who set up the page said they wanted to help his family and create memories for Mr Teoh's young son.