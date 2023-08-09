Essex Police search for man removing dummies from babies
- Published
Police are searching for a man who has been seen approaching people with babies and removing their dummies.
Four cases have been reported in Harlow, Essex, between 10 February and 7 August in the Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Woodcroft, Parsloe Road and Cooks Spinney areas.
On one occasion a child was assaulted.
Officers said the description of the man involved had consistently been a slim white man in his 20s with light or light-brown eyes and yellow teeth.
Ch Insp Paul Austin, the district commander for Harlow, said: "This is a series of unusual incidents and, as a parent myself, I understand the level of concern they will cause.
"However, I want to reassure the people of Harlow that we have detectives dedicated to investigating these incidents, have linked previous incidents, and my teams will be visible out in the community to provide reassurance."
A CCTV image of a man wearing a black hooded top and carrying a black Nike bag with a white logo has been released in the hope that his clothing may be recognised.
Police are asking for anyone who recognises the man or has seen someone matching the description acting suspiciously to get in touch.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830