Southend: Police issue dispersal order over planned beach event
Police are due to introduce a dispersal order for 48 hours because of an event being planned for Southend-on-Sea.
Essex Police said its officers could ask anyone they suspect is acting anti-socially to leave the area from 12:00 BST on Thursday.
A post being shared on social media is encouraging people to come to the city's beach and "get lit".
The force already issued a dispersal order last week in response to large groups in the High Street.
The dispersal order is due to cover High Street, Marine Parade, Pier Hill, Western Esplanade and Southend Central railway station.
Ch Supt Waheed Khan said there would be an increased police presence in the area.
He said: "Anyone coming to Southend planning on causing trouble, please think twice, it won't be tolerated and you'll be arrested."
Essex Police said it was called to "disturbance" on 1 August in Southend High Street involving large groups of people and it later implemented a dispersal order.
On that occasion, the force said one teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence.
She was released under investigation.
