Southend: Police issue dispersal order over planned beach event

Southend SeafrontGeograph / Oliver Mills
Cht Supt Waheed Khan said there would be an "obvious" police presence on Thursday and into the weekend
By Peter Walker
BBC News, Essex

Police are due to introduce a dispersal order for 48 hours because of an event being planned for Southend-on-Sea.

Essex Police said its officers could ask anyone they suspect is acting anti-socially to leave the area from 12:00 BST on Thursday.

A post being shared on social media is encouraging people to come to the city's beach and "get lit".

The force already issued a dispersal order last week in response to large groups in the High Street.

Essex Police
Essex Police published two dispersal order zones, which is due to affect High Street and the central railway station

The dispersal order is due to cover High Street, Marine Parade, Pier Hill, Western Esplanade and Southend Central railway station.

Ch Supt Waheed Khan said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

He said: "Anyone coming to Southend planning on causing trouble, please think twice, it won't be tolerated and you'll be arrested."

Essex Police
Essex Police increased patrols in Southend High Street last week after a "disturbance"

Essex Police said it was called to "disturbance" on 1 August in Southend High Street involving large groups of people and it later implemented a dispersal order.

On that occasion, the force said one teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence.

She was released under investigation.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.