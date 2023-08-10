Wine makers in the East hope for bumper crop from rain and sun
English wine producers are hoping this year's mixed summer weather could lead to a bumper crop of grapes to help the growing industry.
It was the East of England's wettest July since 2015 and the cloudiest since 2012, but near average temperatures.
Andy Hares, from New Hall Vineyards in Essex, said a warmer August weather would create a "sweet spot".
"If we continue to get these lovely warm, sunny days, we should be on for a pretty spectacular yield," he said.
Over the past five years the area of vines in the UK has risen by 74% and the number of bottles produced each year has gone from five million to more than 12 million.
Mr Hares, based in Purleigh, said: "Industry wide, there's been a huge transformation in English wine.
"You look at the last 20 years, we have gone from a footnote in the worldwide encyclopaedia, to now having our own chapters.
"We have phenomenal producers all over the country and our sparkling and our stills are being recognised internationally now as really punchy wines that stand up with the best of them."
Olly Shaw, head winemaker at New Hall, said there was more "professionalism in the industry" in recent years.
He said English sparkling wines were "fundamental and at the forefront of the UK industry" but still wines were growing in popularity.
Belinda Brown from Stonyfield vineyard in Blisworth, Northamptonshire, said there was "potential for a really good harvest this year"
"We've got loads of grapes, but whether they will turn into a really good, ripe harvest by end of September, early October, which is when we harvest, is still a bit early to say," she said.
She would normally produce about 1,500 bottles a year but during warm summers she can produce 4,000 from the one acre vineyard, which she described as "extraordinary".
