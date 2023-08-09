Southend: Homecoming flight for last Carvair cockpit
An aviation enthusiast said he would return a decaying plane cockpit back to "where it belongs" this month following a successful fundraising campaign.
The cockpit is on an industrial estate in Suffolk and was believed to be the last remaining from a fleet of 21 car ferry planes built in the 1960s.
Marc Wilmott raised the £3,000 he said was needed to transport it to Southend, where it was once based.
The 62-year-old, from Hadleigh, Essex, hoped to preserve it for the public.
"This has all been rather hasty and if we hadn't done it, it probably would have ended up with the scrap man," said Mr Wilmott, speaking to BBC Essex.
He said the cockpit would be transported to storage in Southend in the next two weeks.
He jokingly suggested rehoming it in his garden, but said: "I did try, but I don't think my wife is too keen on that unfortunately."
The Carvair planes date back to the Bristol Freighter, which started life at Southend airport and could carry up to three cars across the channel.
Airline entrepreneur Sir Freddie Laker wanted to build larger vehicle ferries and his company developed the Carvair fleet by converting the Douglas DC-4 military planes.
Sean Connery's James Bond could been seen driving an Aston Martin DB5 on to a Carvair in pursuit of Goldfinger in the eponymous 1964 film.
Mr Wilmott remembered cycling from school in Thundersley to Southend airport, where he would tackle his homework from the "waving off" terrace while watching planes take off.
He now works as a print finisher in Leyton, east London.
The prized cockpit is believed to have been fitted to EL-AMR flown by Aer Lingus - the eighth Carvair to be built.
It has been sat on an industrial estate in Beccles.
"We're now just in the process of finalising the date with the transport company, but in two weeks' time it should be back where it belongs," said Mr Wilmott, whose successful online fundraising was first reported in the Southend Echo.
