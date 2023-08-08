Essex park and ride sites could host drive-in cinema and other services
A local authority has proposed hosting drive-in cinema, theatre workshops and church services at its park and ride sites in an effort to increase revenue.
Essex County Council has put together the plans for the two sites at Sandon and Chelmer Valley in Chelmsford.
The council is also expected to cut the weekday cost for using the park and ride services to encourage visitors.
Passenger numbers at Chelmer Valley have dropped by about 65% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Lee Scott, Conservative councillor for highways maintenance and sustainable transport, said that "simpler" ticketing would reduce congestion and improve air quality.
About 850,000 tickets were issued at Sandon in 2018-19, compared with about 345,000 in 2022-23.
Similarly, about 421,000 were issued at Chelmer Valley in 2018-19, compared with about 149,000 in 2022-23.
However, the most recent figures represent a noticeable jump on 2021-22.
From this month, the weekday cost at the Chelmsford sites is due to drop from £3.60 to £3.00 and a £2.50 off-peak price will be introduced.
Essex has submitted planning applications to Chelmsford City Council for "secondary temporary usages" at Sandon and Chelmer Valley, which include possible drive-in cinema events.
Colchester City Council has already approved the secondary usage plans at its local site in Cuckoo Farm Way, which could also include theatre workshops and static car meets.
"Using a facility in a way that doesn't deny its central purpose is not in itself a bad thing," said David King, the Liberal Democrat leader at Colchester.
"The local councils together are completely committed to public transport and the park and ride."
