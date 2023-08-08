Chaplain who never imagined joining army to appear on Songs of Praise
An Army chaplain who said she once thought she was more likely to be a protester than in the armed forces is to feature in Songs of Praise.
The Reverend Amy Walters, based at Colchester barracks, shared a day in her life as part of the programme.
The 38-year-old aimed to be a "non-judgemental ear" for all personnel regardless of faith.
Her brother joining the military helped her find her own "calling", she said.
Ms Walters, from Kettering in Northamptonshire, joined the Army eight years ago and said the outreach side of ministry was the part she enjoyed most.
"If you'd told me 20 years ago that I'd be in the Army I'd have laughed, as I hold strong liberal and pacifist views and would have thought of myself as more likely to be a protestor," she said.
However when her brother joined up, his experiences "opened my eyes to the military, and I found my calling," she added.
As part of the 13 Air Assault Support Regiment Royal Logistic Corps she is responsible for the pastoral care of soldiers of all faiths and none.
The unit includes a Gurkha squadron with soldiers of Hindu and Buddhist faith.
Ms Walters said: "I am a Christian and a Methodist, but I think that we have an awful lot to learn from each others' faiths and beliefs."
She provides support for service personnel, civilians and families in the unit.
Her faith "motivates me to do this job" and she added that she offered a "non-judgemental ear to listen and advocate" for people of all faiths on issues ranging from bereavement to abuse.
"I'm not here to convert people and I made a promise to myself to never start the religious conversation, but people always do it for me," she said.
Chaplains deploy with their unit in combat zones, but do not carry weapons.
Ms Walters said forces life could be a "double-edged sword" that brings "uncertainty" that affects both soldiers and their families.
Songs of Praise airs on BBC One at 13:15 BST on Sunday 13 August and will be available after broadcast on the BBC iPlayer.
