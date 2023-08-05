Friends paddle around Mersea Island on giant SUP for RNLI

A group of friends were not deterred by the weather as they circumnavigated an island on a giant paddleboard (SUP) for charity.

Jess Ashley, Oli Jordan, Andy Large and Matt Payne paddled 21km (13 miles) around Mersea Island, Essex, in aid of the RNLI.

They had rain, sunshine and thunderstorms during the challenge on the eight-person board on Friday.

But they said they were "really pleased" to complete it in five hours.

The quartet, who run the East of England Paddlesports group, undertake a fundraising challenge every year, alternating raising money for the RNLI and Mind.

Ms Ashley, 35, from Great Bentley, said the challenge went better than they expected, given the weather conditions, and they had luckily paused for food when the thunderstorms rolled in.

She said they believed they were the first people to paddle around Mersea Island on a giant SUP, and it was "so nice" to be able to paddle on one board together, rather than on separate paddleboards.

The group, who were supported by a rescue boat, raised almost £2,000 for the charity.

