Clacton hotel's Ibiza night opposed by police over fights
- Published
A hotel's plan for an Ibiza club night is facing opposition from police after a previous event coincided with a spike in calls and reports of fights.
Esplanade Hotel in Clacton, Essex, needs permission to host 170 people until 03:00 BST on 20 August.
Police said it received a large number of calls during an event last month, including about a brawl of up to 30 people that saw bottles thrown.
Tendring District Council is to consider the application.
Two other disturbances, one involving a group of 10 to 15 people outside the hotel, also involved bottles being thrown and happened during the club night on 21 and 22 July, police said.
There were also separate reports of fights among groups of men, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The amount of calls and time taken by officers involved in these issues prevented them from attending other incidents in the Clacton area," a report to the licensing committee said.
Police said they were satisfied the proposed event would undermine one or more of the licensing objectives.
The licensing committee is deciding whether to grant the application at a meeting on Tuesday.
