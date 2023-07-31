Colchester NHS dentist plan agreed despite parking concerns
A manager at an expanding NHS dental practice said patients were pulling out their own teeth due to the shortage of affordable care in the area.
Colchester City Council's planning committee heard of the "drastic action" as it approved Great Horkesley Dental Studio's plan for more treatment rooms.
Practice manager Lynn Wright said it would remain an NHS provider.
Councillors agreed the benefit to the community outweighed concerns about traffic and parking.
The county council had objected the practice's change-of-use plan for the neighbouring terraced house on Keelers Way, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Speaking at the meeting, Conservative councillor Robert Davidson agreed there were issues and "absolutely no room" for pedestrians to use the pavement safely while vehicles were manoeuvring.
"In this case I believe the facility is more important," he added.
The practice, which has occupied a three-bedroom end-terrace since the 1980s, also provides private dental care.
It will increase the number of treatment rooms from three to five.