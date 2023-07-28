Southend rollercoaster breaks down with passengers mid ride
- Published
People were left hanging vertically on the tracks of a 72ft (22m) high rollercoaster after it broke down.
The passengers were on Rage at theme park Adventure Island in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, when a carriage got stuck just after 14:00 BST.
The park said its "highly trained team immediately initiated our ride evacuation plan".
Passengers were evacuated and safely returned to the ground within 40 minutes, the park said.
It added "a carriage on Rage stopped on the lift" and "all passengers were returned to the ground, safe and sound and reunited with their families".
Rage is advertised as Adventure Island's "biggest and best" rollercoaster - with "loops, twists, and flat-out speeds".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.