Lakeside: Man who murdered stranger over flirting comment jailed

Michael Ugwa shown getting out of a carUgwa family
Michael Ugwa was at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex when he was chased by two defendants and stabbed

A man who stabbed a father-of-three to death at a shopping centre "over a throwaway flirtatious comment" has been given a life sentence.

Michael Ugwa, 29, was killed in the food hall at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex in April last year.

Muhammad Khan, 24, of no fixed abode, Ilford, east London, was jailed for 27 years for his murder.

His trial heard he chased Mr Ugwa after the victim made "admiring comments" about his friend's girlfriend.

