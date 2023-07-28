Grays motorcycle hit-and-run, boy left with life-changing injuries
- Published
A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a life-changing head injury after a hit-and-run incident involving a motorbike.
Essex Police officers were called to open land in Chadwell St Mary near Grays at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.
They said it a "serious collision" took place to the rear of Aluric Close and Camden Close and it was believed a motorcycle left the scene.
It asked anyone with information or footage to contact them.
