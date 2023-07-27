Harwich: Fire at old school building was 'deliberate'
A fire at a derelict former World War One hospital in Essex was started deliberately, firefighters said.
Four crews worked throughout Tuesday night to extinguish the blaze at The Grange in Fronks Road in Dovercourt, near Harwich.
The grade II listed site was last used as a sixth form college and has been empty for more than 10 years.
Firefighters say they have been called "a number of times over the years" to reports of people starting fires there.
"It is a great shame as it is an important part of history and a local landmark," said Norman Gooch, crew manager at Dovercourt fire station.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said flames were coming out of the windows and roof on one side of the building and that crews worked "extremely hard" to save the rest of the structure.
The Grange was built in 1911, according to records from Historic England, and was used by the government as a military hospital during World War One.
It became The Harwich School sixth form building, although has not been used since the school was converted to academy status in 2012.
Essex Police has been asked for comment.
