Colchester: Doll in lake mistaken for a body by police 999 caller
- Published
Police officers were called to reports of a body floating face down in a lake - only to discover it was a doll.
Essex Police said it attended the scene in Colchester on Thursday.
The force - which published an image on Twitter - said they used a throw line to retrieve it and to their "huge relief" it was a "realistic child's doll".
"Sometimes police work is traumatic. Sometimes you just have to laugh," said a spokesperson.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.