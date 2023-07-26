Georgia Harrison's £200k damages over Stephen Bear sex tape
- Published
Lawyers for a former reality TV personality say she has been granted record damages after her ex-partner shared a private sexual video without her consent.
Stephen Bear, from Essex, was jailed for 21 months after being found guilty of sharing the film online.
Georgia Harrison's solicitors said she was awarded £207,900 in compensation damages at the High Court on Wednesday.
Ms Harrison, 28, said she would donate part of the sum to charities.
'Profiting'
"This has been a difficult, complicated and emotional case," said Hanna Bash, one of Ms Harrison's solicitors.
"I hope her strength in pursuing this highlights to other victims that there is help and support available for them and that the courts take these matters very seriously."
Bear and Ms Harrison were recorded on CCTV having sex in his garden in Loughton in August 2020.
Bear appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 and Ms Harrison has appeared on TV shows The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match.
A trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in December heard he uploaded the footage to social media site OnlyFans "either himself" or asked someone else to do it so he "profited financially".
The 33-year-old, of Bryony Close, Loughton, was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.
Ms Harrison waived her right to anonymity ahead of the trial.
Ms Harrison's solicitors, Payne Hicks Beach, said the damages - awarded by the King's Bench civil division at the High Court in London - was a record sum in an "image abuse case".
"I couldn't be more thankful to everyone who has helped support my civil claim," said Ms Harrison.
She said she would donate part of the settlement - when she received it - to "multiple charities that have helped support me and other victims of image-based sexual abuse".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830