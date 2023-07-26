Chelmsford: Police called to under-18s night at Bassment bar
Police have appealed for information after a disturbance during an under-18s event at a nightclub in Essex.
Officers were called to Bassment in Wells Street, Chelmsford, at about 21:55 BST on Tuesday.
Footage shared on social media appeared to show a young person pulling down the bar's rear gate so guests could exit the club's outdoor courtyard.
Despite reports online, Essex Police said it had "received no confirmation" of anyone seeing a weapon.
However, the force said it was told a member of staff was assaulted.
A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said a community first responder, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer took one girl to hospital because of a "medical emergency".
Licence conditions
The event was marketed as a Crush Under 18s event.
Chelmsford City Council's licensing committee reviewed Bassment's operating licence earlier this year, after seven recent reports of violent disorder, sexual assault and common assault at the venue and outside its main entrance.
Councillors decided the venue could continue operating, but under a series of conditions, including that door staff licensed by the Security Industry Authority must be on duty.
