Brentwood nightclub licence review after 'fight' at 14th birthday
- Published
A nightclub's licence is due to be reviewed over claims by police that up to 60 people were involved in a disturbance at a 14th birthday party.
More than 10 Essex Police units attended the incident at bloc40 in Brentwood High Street in June, the force said.
Officers requested a review of its operating licence and councillors are due to discuss it next month.
bloc40 said the police's version of events was "not 100% accurate".
Weapons and punches
"A large amount of police resources, including many from outside Brentwood, needed to be deployed to attend and take control of the situation," said Essex Police, in a report written for Brentwood Borough Council.
"The youths endangered themselves and other members of the public."
The force said it was called to the venue at about 21:10 BST on 16 June and found school-age children who were intoxicated in the street.
Full bottles of spirits were "snatched" from the bar area and used as weapons - officers said - and footage shared on social media showed young people throwing punches.
Essex Police said there appeared to be only a limited attempt by staff to intervene and evidence suggested SIA-licensed door staff were not on duty.
The force asked for a review on the basis of prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance and protection of children from harm.
A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence of shouting at an officer several times - the force said - but was "de-arrested" and handed over to his parents and instead advised about his behaviour.
'Not accurate'
A bloc 40 spokesman said: "The event was a 14-year-old birthday party and was dry hire - no alcohol was sold or given for free.
"There were adults there supervising and security also.
"The police account is not 100% accurate and we are cooperating with the necessary authorities and hope to have the matter resolved soon."
The licensing sub-committee at Brentwood Borough Council is due to discuss and review the licence on 30 August.
