Man killed and passenger injured in Steeple BMW crash
A man has died and another was seriously injured when their BMW crashed.
The accident happened in Foxhall Road, in Steeple, Essex, shortly after 16:30 BST on Sunday.
Police said the driver of the silver BMW, a man 30s from St Lawrence, died at the scene and a passenger remains in hospital with serious injuries.
They said no other vehicles were involved and have appealed for witnesses.
