Man killed and passenger injured in Steeple BMW crash

Foxhall Road in Steeple, EssexGoogle
The BMW crashed on Foxhall road in Steeple, near Southminster

A man has died and another was seriously injured when their BMW crashed.

The accident happened in Foxhall Road, in Steeple, Essex, shortly after 16:30 BST on Sunday.

Police said the driver of the silver BMW, a man 30s from St Lawrence, died at the scene and a passenger remains in hospital with serious injuries.

They said no other vehicles were involved and have appealed for witnesses.

