Basildon: Lorry overturns at town centre roundabout
A lorry has overturned on a town centre roundabout in Essex.
The HGV toppled over at the junction of Broadmayne and East Mayne in Basildon, near Northlands Park, at about 07:30 BST.
The roundabout was partially closed to allow for a team to come in and recover the vehicle. Slow-moving traffic was reported on nearby Lincoln Road and the East Mayne approach.
The emergency services have been contacted for comment.
