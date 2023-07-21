Rochford man murdered friend then called his mother
A man who stabbed his friend with a US Army fighting knife before telling his mother what he had done has been found guilty of murder.
Perry Coulson killed Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 33, in the early hours of 25 November at the defendant's flat in Rochford, Essex.
A trial at Basildon Crown Court heard he called his mother and told her "he is dead, I'm sorry".
The 39-year-old, of Lesney Gardens, is due to be sentenced on 11 August.
In a statement, Mr Clark-Ellingford's family said he was a "doting" father-of-two whose children were "utterly devastated".
During the seven-day trial, jurors were told the pair argued in recent days, but that the victim had apologised and was then invited to the flat in Lesney Gardens that night.
Mr Clark-Ellingford helped fund the defendant's cocaine habit and Mr Coulson took the drug that night, the court heard.
"He told others that when he took cocaine he wanted to stab anyone who had done him some wrong," said prosecutor Andrew Jackson.
He hid the murder weapon, described as a US Army fighting knife, in nearby bushes.
The defendant called his mother from a neighbour's phone - blood still on his clothing - telling her the pair had a fight.
She attended the scene before making the 999 call on his behalf.
The jury delivered a unanimous verdict after about nine hours of deliberation.
Mr Clark-Ellingford's mother said he was "much-loved" by family and had a "chance of a promising future in counselling and therapy" having gained a certificate in the field.
She described his "infectious laugh", his love of music and how he and his children "adored" their time together on "adventurous days out", playing board games and singing.
"His loss has left a massive void which will never be filled," she added.
"His children are utterly devastated and now face a future without their daddy in their lives."
She also thanked everyone from Essex Police and the first responders who were involved.
