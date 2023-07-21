Sinking Miller & Carter restaurant at Lakeside to be raised from water
A restaurant that is partially sunk at a major shopping centre is due to be raised from the water in the coming days.
The paddle steamer, which was home to a Miller & Carter steakhouse, started to sink in Alexandra Lake at Lakeside in Essex on 23 December.
Staff were preparing to open when they evacuated at about 11:00 GMT.
Lakeside Shopping Centre director Howard Oldstein said a contractor would begin the work "any day now".
He added: "Once raised, we will get a full assessment and report enabling us to better understand the events of December last year and to inform next steps.
"The safety and wellbeing of staff and visitors remains our number one priority."
Mr Oldstein would not confirm whether the paddle steamer was still owned or leased by the restaurant's parent company and whether it would be restored as a Miller & Carter.
Mitchell & Butlers, the parent company, was approached for comment.
