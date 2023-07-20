Roxwell: Lorry driver with sleep issues jailed over PC's death
A lorry driver vulnerable to falling asleep "in monotonous situations" has been jailed for seven years for causing an off-duty police officer's death.
PC Tris Baker was on the A1060 near Chelmsford, Essex, in September 2021 when his car was struck by an HGV.
Robert Harrison, 38, of St Clair Close, Clacton-on-Sea, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court.
A jury last month found him guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
Essex Police previously described Mr Baker as "deeply loved" by friends and family.
The force said Harrison was driving in the opposite direction and was on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened at about 13:50 BST in Roxwell on 23 September.
The defendant admitted a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving but prosecutors pursued the more severe conviction.
Detectives said the defendant had a history of being "vulnerable to falling asleep in monotonous situations such as driving on a familiar road" and prosecutors argued he may have been sleeping at the time of the crash.
Harrison was disqualified from driving for eight and a half years.
Mr Baker was a children and young person officer based in Brentwood and his partner, temporary Sgt Faye Matthams, also worked for the force.
