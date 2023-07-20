Farmer helps crews tackle Sheering haystack fire
- Published
About 20 firefighters have tackled a large haystack fire in Essex.
Firefighters were called to Hatfield Heath Road, in Sheering, at about 19:50 BST on Wednesday where they worked to stop the blaze spreading to nearby crops.
They said a farmer had created firebreaks and by 22:20 they had the fire "surrounded".
The B183 was closed in both directions while they dealt with the blaze.
Station manager, Jon Ford, said the haystack was "very close to trees, hedges and standing crops".
"I'd like to thank the farmer for creating firebreaks," he said.
"He will continue to help us by using a digger to pull the haystack apart, so that we can fully extinguish the embers.
"Thank you to our control team for co-ordinating our response and our crews who did a fantastic job of surrounding the fire so quickly."