Chelmsford woman's period poverty organisation helping refugees made charity
- Published
A project set up by a student sewing reusable sanitary pads to help refugees during the pandemic has become a charity.
Ella Lambert, 23, from Chelmsford in Essex, began the Pachamama Project in August 2020 while studying at the University of Bristol.
She has since built a global network of 2,000 volunteers, who have sewn 100,000 colourful Pacha Pads.
"We want to eradicate period poverty and eradicate period stigma," she said.
Miss Lambert began learning to sew by watching online videos and started the project from her kitchen table.
Three years on the pads are delivered to refugees and vulnerable people in 10 countries, including Lebanon, Greece, Pakistan and the United States.
Miss Lambert is now aiming to launch school period pad sewing clubs in a scheme akin to The Duke of Edinburgh Award in a bid to eradicate period poverty and stigma.
She said gaining charity status was "so exciting".
"I just didn't think this would ever happen. A few years ago, I had a little lightbulb moment and today we have this beautiful community - it's really snowballed.
"When we started, we had volunteers who were shielding or feeling isolated and they've been able to find a purpose and be part of a worldwide family.
"Three years ago, people weren't really talking about periods. Now it's on the agenda," she said.
Miss Lambert suffered debilitating period pain and learnt to sew to help others suffering due to their periods.
Last year, she helped co-ordinate the distribution of thousands of pads to hospitals in Ukraine and women in refugee camps.
The project recently started working in Uganda, with recipients saying they were now able to go to school during their periods.
Miss Lambert said: "When I think about what impact we've had in just three years, with no one working on it full-time, I think we could triple our impact.
