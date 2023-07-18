Essex fire crews tackle 10-acre field blaze
Firefighters tackled a blaze in a 10-acre field after a combine harvester fire spread to crops.
Essex County Fire & Rescue Service was called to Danbury, near Chelmsford, at 21:20 BST on Monday
The fire quickly spread to neighbouring crops but eight fire units managed to contain it by 23:00.
Crews remained at the scene on Ludgores Lane overnight. The cause was believed to be accidental, the fire service said.
Craig McLellan, fire service group manager, said: "Crews did a fantastic job of surrounding the fire so quickly and stopping it from spreading.
"The fire affected about 10 acres of crops, so they had to work incredibly hard to extinguish it. I'd like to thank the farmer for assistance too.
"Due to the rural location, crews have set up a water relay to extinguish the fire affecting the combine harvester."
