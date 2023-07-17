Heybridge: Latest plan for 1,100 homes at garden suburb approved
- Published
The latest plans for a new garden suburb in Essex have been approved.
The planning committee at Conservative-run Maldon District Council rubber stamped the application for 234 homes off Maypole Road near Great Totham.
Developer Countryside Partnership PLC is aiming to eventually build 1,138 homes as part of the proposed North Heybridge Garden Suburb.
Councillors approved the latest phase despite concerns over a lack of green space.
The accompanying documents detailed one open green space, including a play area, and one "primary tree-lined street".
"This is meant to be a garden suburb… Where's the green? This looks like it could be in any city in the country," said Conservative Sue White, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Outline planning permission for the entire garden suburb project was granted in 2019, and the project includes plans for a 120-bed residential care home, a primary school and nursery.
However, Conservative Wendy Stamp said that the school's proposed opening date of 2032 was too late and could lead to a "a huge deficiency of of school places".
Countryside Properties agent Carl Glossop said at the meeting on Tuesday that the houses would form a "key part" of the council's own housing targets.
The latest phase was approved subject to a series of conditions, which included that the developer designated 30% of the properties as affordable homes.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830