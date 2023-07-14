Southend: Landlord housed 21 people in 'dangerous' home
A landlord has been fined thousands of pounds after putting up 16 adults and five children inside what prosecutors said was a "dangerous" house.
Ruhul Mohammed Shamsuddin of Parkanaur Avenue in Southend, admitted nine counts of failing to comply with the requirements of a Housing Act Notice.
Southend-on-Sea City Council, which prosecuted, said there was no heating and some rooms had no fire escape.
Shamsuddin, 41, must pay nearly £8,000 in fines and costs.
Some families shared a single room.
David Garston, Conservative cabinet member for housing and planning, said: "It is not OK that some of our residents are having to put up with substandard, dangerous and unlicensed accommodation, whilst paying top dollar for it."
The council said officers acted on information given to them in April 2022 that the property, at 90-90a West Road in Westcliff-on-Sea, was a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).
Alternative accommodation was found in the private-rented sector for the families, a spokesperson said.
Shamsuddin was director of Lordsons Limited and Conker Property Management Limited and, using the two companies, he became landlord of the house and issued tenancy agreements - the council said.
A spokesperson said monthly rent at the property was £5,480.
At Basildon Magistrates' Court on 7 July, Shamsuddin was fined £2,344, ordered to pay £6,112.50 costs and a £190 victim surcharge.
Valentine Lodge Ltd - the freehold company that Shamsuddin entered the tenancy agreement with - also pleaded guilty to one count of failure to licence an HMO and was fined £6,020.
