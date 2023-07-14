Airbase asylum plans: High Court gives permission to councils' challenge
- Published
A legal bid to challenge the Home Office's decision to use former airbases to house asylum seekers has been approved by the High Court.
Braintree District Council and a nearby resident are bringing legal action to challenge the use of Wethersfield Airfield in Essex to house up to 1,700 men while West Lindsey District Council is challenging similar plans for RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
A two-day hearing began on Wednesday as the first migrants began arriving at Wethersfield.
Reserving judgement until Friday, Mrs Justice Thornton ruled that two of 15 points made by both councils and Mr Clarke-Holland could be considered at a further hearing.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
