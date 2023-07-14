Airbase asylum plans: High Court gives permission to councils' challenge
- Published
A legal bid to challenge the Home Office's decision to use former airbases to house asylum seekers has been approved by the High Court.
Braintree District Council had brought a legal action to challenge the use of Wethersfield Airfield in Essex to house up to 1,700 men.
West Lindsey District Council was challenging similar plans for RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
The High Court has ruled that points made by both councils could go ahead.
A two-day hearing began on Wednesday, as the first 46 migrants began arriving at Wethersfield.
The councils made the challenge in conjunction with Gabriel Clarke-Holland, who lives about 80ft from one of Wethersfield's gates.
Reserving judgement until Friday, Mrs Justice Thornton has ruled that two of 15 points made by the authorities and Mr Clarke-Holland could be considered at a further hearing.
"The decision to accommodate asylum seekers on the sites may give rise to strong local opinion," she said, adding that there might also be wider discussions about the welfare of the migrants.
"Those are not, however, matters for the court," the judge added.
The judge said one of the issues to be considered at a further hearing was the potential use of "emergency" planning powers by the Home Office.
The High Court previously heard the planning law which would allow the airfields to be used covered the change of use of the bases to prevent or mitigate an emergency which "threatens serious damage to human welfare".
The two councils and Mr Clarke-Holland have challenged the use of these planning powers, while the Home Office argued their use was justified.
The councils previously lost bids for legal injunctions preventing the government using the Ministry of Defence sites for migrants.
On Wednesday, the Home Office said it planned for Wethersfield to be "fully operational" by the autumn.
West Lindsey District Council said it understood the first asylum seekers would arrive at Scampton in mid-August.
Braintree District Council's lawyers told the hearing that the Home Office had failed to take into account issues including access to healthcare and "serious issues" with waste water provision.
Following the ruling, Graham Butland, Conservative leader at Braintree, said: "We are grateful to have had another opportunity to put our views and the views of our local community across to the High Court at this initial stage, as we still believe Wethersfield Airfield is not a suitable site for these plans."
The council would continue to work with the Home Office and other partners to minimise the impact on residents while supporting asylum seekers coming to the district, he said.
