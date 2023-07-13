Jaywick: Man guilty of killing Michelle Cooper after retrial
A man has been jailed for eight years for killing a mother-of-three during a fight in a street in Essex, following a retrial.
Michelle Cooper suffered a serious head injury in the scuffle in Jaywick in April 2021 and died two days later.
Bobby Nethercott, 33, of Park Square East, Jaywick, was found guilty of manslaughter last year but his conviction was overturned upon appeal.
He was recharged and has been convicted by a jury for a second time.
The Court of Appeal ordered a retrial because they thought there was "scope" for confusion over whether Nethercott punched Ms Cooper - causing her to fall - or whether he pushed her.
Nethercott was with a group of people drinking at the Never Say Die pub in Broadway, Jaywick, on 23 April, before leaving and attacking a man at a house in nearby Beach Way.
Ms Cooper, who previously worked in the pub, was repeatedly kicked as she lay on the ground and never regained consciousness.
The 40-year-old was a keen kick-boxer and at the time was working at the Zest Health and Fitness gym in Sudbury, Suffolk.
Her family, in a statement, described her as the "most caring and generous person" and a "big part of the local community".
Nethercott was originally jailed for eight years in April 2022, and three other people - two men and a woman - were convicted of causing actual bodily harm.
The defendant has remained in prison for other offences while overturning his manslaughter conviction.
A jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict following the retrial at Chelmsford Crown Court and he was sentenced to the same eight-year term on Wednesday.
