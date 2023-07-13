West Mersea: 'Hero' dad saved his son but drowned
- Published
A dad died after saving his young son from drowning in the sea, his grieving partner has revealed.
David Cole and his three-year-old boy were caught by a rip tide while at a beach in West Mersea on 11 June.
The 30-year-old made sure his son was unharmed, keeping his head above water, but Mr Cole never regained consciousness.
His partner, Katie Macdonald, is raising money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
She praised the crew as "amazing" for their efforts.
Ms Macdonald was on the beach with the couple's other son, aged one, when Mr Cole and their child got into difficulties.
"Not being able to do anything, feeling helpless, was so hard - it was horrible," said Ms Macdonald.
"The lifeboat crew were just really good at splitting themselves between being with my partner and trying to resuscitate him and then looking after my three-year-old.
"It could have been my three-year-old son who drowned as well if it weren't for them."
A paddleboarder and two lifeguards were first to help Mr Cole and his son before the RNLI crew arrived minutes later.
The Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended.
Ms Macdonald, from Hertford in Hertfordshire, said: "Dave was amazing. He was the best dad ever.
"He was like a big kid himself. All he ever wanted to do with the kids was have fun and make everything fun for the kids."
She said he worked "so hard" in his job as a roofer to "give us everything he possibly could" and added: "He is just a hero. A hero in the sense he put his son before himself and saved his son's life."
'Warm welcome'
Ms Macdonald's online fundraising page has received more than £3,500 donations since it was set up six days ago and she hoped to also give money to Colchester Hospital, where the family were treated and supported after the tragedy.
Rick Boreham, a volunteer lifeboat operations manager at West Mersea RNLI, said the crew was "incredibly grateful".
"The station's volunteer crew is really touched that she has set up the fundraising page," he said.
"Katie is cordially invited to visit the station anytime and will receive a warm welcome."
The RNLI says rip currents can reach up to 5mph (8kmph) and the charity has a series of tips for people wanting to swim in the sea.
If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support organisations listed at BBC Action Line.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830