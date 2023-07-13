Mark Cavendish robbery: Jo Jobson denies targeting cyclist's home
- Published
A man has denied being involved in an armed robbery at the home of elite cyclist Mark Cavendish in Essex.
At Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, Jo Jobson, 26, of no fixed address, denied two counts of robbery.
The defendant, who is in custody, is due to stand trial from 26 February.
Mr Cavendish and wife Peta say they were at their home with their children in Ongar, Essex, when intruders stole items including two high-value watches on 27 November 2021.
Essex Police is still trying to trace another suspect - George Goddard, from Loughton - who, the force says, also has connections to east London.
