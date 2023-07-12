Essex County Council bordering London to ban ULEZ signage
- Published
Signage for the London Mayor's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) congestion charge will be banned from Essex County Council-owned land.
A motion opposing Sadiq Khan's planned expansion of the scheme, with signs erected at Essex/London borders, was passed by the council's cabinet.
The ruling will ban any new signage, as well as sign modification.
The ULEZ is an attempt to reduce pollution levels in the capital and will expand from 29 August.
Drivers of non-ULEZ compliant cars will have to pay £12.50 to enter London.
A scrappage scheme for cars that do not meet the criteria does not extend to people living on the Essex borders.
Councillor Holly Whitbread (Con, Epping and Theydon Bois) said: "In Essex, hundreds of residents are attacked by ULEZ, which is a tax without accountability.
"This council recognises the importance of air quality for Essex residents."
Ms Whitbread added, the council's forthcoming strategy on the current understanding of the air quality issues contained "clear actions to improve the air quality in Essex going forward".
She also said plans to expand the zone would disproportionately affect key healthcare workers who are required to commute to towns which have been absorbed into the London border, such as Upminster and Hornchurch.
Among Essex areas that will be on the border of the daily £12.50 ULEZ charge are Purfleet, Brentwood and Loughton.
However, not all councillors agreed with the motion, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Labour councillor for Colchester, Lee Scordis, denounced Ms Whitbread's objection to ULEZ as "complete scaremongering".
Despite the ULEZ expansion being scheduled for next month, five councils have a High Court case underway claiming the mayor's proposals are illegal.
The presiding judge, Mr Justice Smith, has said he will aim to hand down his judgement by July 31.
According to Transport for London data, road transport accounts for 44% of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, 31% of PM2.5 (particulate matter) emissions and 28% of CO2 emissions in London.
It said: "The proposed London-wide ULEZ is expected to reduce road transport NOx emissions by 5.4% (362 tonnes) in London.
"There is expected to be a 1.5% (7.8 tonnes) reduction in PM2.5 emissions from road transport in London."
