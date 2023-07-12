A12 at Boreham closed as firefighters tackle field blaze

A field fire at Boreham, ChelmsfordEssex County Fire & Rescue Service
Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished by about 15:30 BST

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in a field beside a busy dual carriageway in Essex.

Nine crews were called to the site next to the A12 in Boreham, near Chelmsford, after the first report at about 13:00 BST.

The road was briefly closed and the fire was put out by 15:30.

About 25 acres of stubble was affected and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was caused by a bonfire burning out of control.

The service said some off-road vehicles would remain at the scene to ensure it did not reignite.

Station manager Nick Singleton thanked residents for their co-operation and a farmer who created "fire breaks".

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
The fire service urged caution if lighting a bonfire in dry and windy weather

