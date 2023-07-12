Wethersfield: First migrants due to be moved on to former airbase
The first migrants are due to be moved on to a former RAF base in Essex.
The Home Office wants to place 1,700 adult male migrants at MDP Wethersfield, making it the UK's largest asylum accommodation centre.
A High Court hearing is taking place to establish if three bids for challenges to the use of airbases can go ahead.
The court was told people had already been moved on to the base, but BBC reporters have not seen evidence of this.
Braintree District Council had sought an injunction to stop the plans, which it lost last month.
It is now seeking permission to bring a full legal challenge against the proposals.
Wethersfield resident Gabriel Clarke-Holland and West Lindsey District Council in Lincolnshire are also bringing challenges.
Alex Goodman KC, for Mr Clarke-Holland, told the hearing: "This morning the first number of asylum seekers have been moved on to the site."
Some signs protesting the use of Wethersfield to house migrants were outside the base on Wednesday morning.
