West Mersea: Man in court charged with couple's murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a married couple found dead in their seaside home.
The bodies of Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, were discovered at the property on Victory Road, West Mersea, near Colchester, on 9 April.
Luke D'Wit, 33, of Churchfields, West Mersea, was charged with murder, possession of a Class A drug and theft.
No plea was entered when he appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.
The deaths of Mr and Mrs Baxter were initially treated as "unexpected and not suspicious" - but Essex Police said it had changed direction after an "extensive investigation and toxicology analysis", conducted as part of a post mortem examination.
Tests showed the couple had ingested the synthetic opioid drug, fentanyl.
Mr and Mrs Baxter were directors of Cazsplash, a firm which produces shower mats and bathroom accessories.
Mr D'Wit, who appeared in court via video link, was remanded in custody, with a further hearing set for 25 September at the same court.
A provisional trial date was set for 12 February 2024, with a time estimate of three weeks and the venue to be confirmed at a later date.
Police said two other people arrested in connection with the incident, a man and a woman, were released on bail.