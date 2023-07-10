Boswells School in Chelmsford closed due to flooding
- Published
A secondary school has been forced to close because of flooding.
The Boswells School in Chelmsford, Essex, announced the incident on its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.
The school said there would be "no live lessons or work set by staff for students to complete" on Monday, but directed them to online resources if they wished to study independently.
It also announced a dance show planned at its theatre on Monday night would not go ahead.
The state school has posted an alert on Twitter and said it would contact parents about arrangements for Tuesday.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.