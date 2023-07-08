GBH arrest after pedestrian hit by car in Basildon
A woman has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a car, police have said.
The man, in his 30s, suffered a serious arm injury in the collision, which happened in Pendle Drive, Basildon, at about 15:40 BST on Friday.
A 31-year-old woman from Basildon has been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent, Essex Police said.
The force has appealed for further information, as well as CCTV, dash cam or other footage of the collision.
