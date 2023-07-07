Pitsea: Flyover crash victim, 18, was 'fun-loving' teenager
The family of an 18-year-old woman who died in a crash on a flyover in Essex have paid tribute to a "fun-loving, vibrant" teenager.
The collision, involving a single vehicle with five occupants, happened on the A13 at Pitsea, Essex, at about 14:30 BST on 1 July.
Three of the injured victims remain in hospital - one in a critical condition - but a fourth has been discharged.
The family said Ellie Jo Evers, from Benfleet, was "much loved".
In a statement, they said: "She was a fun-loving vibrant teenager with many friends, who has been taken from us all too soon.
"Her tragic passing has left all of us heartbroken.
"We would like to express our thanks for the kind words and support we continue to receive."
Essex Police believes about 70 people witnessed the crash and it appealed for anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Det Sgt Sam Nason said inquiries "continue at pace".
The force previously suggested any witnesses who wanted mental health support should contact the charity Mind.
