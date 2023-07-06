Stansted Airport promises 5,000 jobs with terminal extension plan
- Published
Bosses at Stansted Airport are promising 5,000 new jobs under plans to extend its terminal building.
The planning application, which is due to be submitted to the local council, includes an extra three aircraft bays, a larger security hall and departure lounge, plus more baggage capacity.
Managing director Gareth Powell said it would see the airport's economic contribution double to £2bn annually.
The Essex airport handled more than 26 million passengers in the past year.
A spokesman said Stansted was expected to pass pre-pandemic passenger levels during the coming year and was set for its busiest summer season on record.
The terminal building extension plans feature new check-in technology as well as shops, bars and restaurants.
It comes as Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which operates Stansted, posted strong annual results and recorded £1bn in revenue for the first time, as air travel demand returned following the end of Covid-19 restrictions.
Stansted has permission from the government's Planning Inspectorate to increase passenger capacity to 43 million per year.
Mr Powell said the proposals would offer "a better passenger experience for everyone travelling through London Stansted Airport".
"This really is an exciting prospect for our passengers, airlines, colleagues and the economic success of the region we serve," he said.