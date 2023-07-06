Waltham Abbey: Driver to stand trial over M25 crash that killed four people
- Published
A driver has denied causing the deaths of four people in a crash on the M25.
The motorway was shut for 11 hours between junctions 26 and 27 near Waltham Abbey in Essex after the collision involving a minibus, lorry and a car on 23 August 2021.
Abigael Muamba, 31, Dexter Augustus, 60, Jennifer Smith, 59, died at the scene, and Lisa Gardiner, 44, died later from her injuries.
Ethan Burdett appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.
The 66-year-old, of New Cut East, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and not guilty to four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He is due to stand trial on 15 April 2024.
The victims were all from north-east London.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830