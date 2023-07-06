Cannabis worth £3m seized in Essex Police raids
- Published
Cannabis valued at almost £3m has been seized in Essex as part of a crackdown on organised crime groups involved in the drug's sale.
Operation Mille involved all 43 police forces in England and Wales, working with Regional Organised Crime Units and partner agencies.
In the month leading up to June, Essex Police carried out 34 warrants and arrested 51 people.
As well as the 6,500 cannabis plants, a number of firearms were also seized.
Det Ch Supt Lucy Morris, from Essex Police, said: "This operation has struck a significant blow to the organised sale of cannabis in Essex.
"The results seen here, and across the country, have caused significant disruption to these networks, not only by removing streams of illicit income, but also highlighting a pattern of exploitation and other dangerous criminal activity."
Police involved in the nationwide operation have seized up to £130m worth of cannabis plants in total and arrested almost 1,000 people.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830