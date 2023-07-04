Essex Police detective guilty of gross misconduct over sex comments
- Published
A detective sergeant committed gross misconduct through "unwanted and unwarranted" sexualised comments and contact with a colleague on several occasions, a police panel ruled.
Nicholas Worton, of Essex Police, was said to have "behaved inappropriately" in incidents in November 2021.
He resigned before the disciplinary hearing took place, but would have been dismissed, the panel said.
The force's deputy chief constable said the events were "utterly unacceptable".
Andy Prophet said: "Our work to tackle inappropriate sexualised behaviour, so often directed towards women and girls in Essex, does not stop when it reaches our own front door.
"His behaviour fell far below the standards the public of Essex expect and the overwhelming majority of my colleagues deliver day to day.
"I encourage anyone, be it from within our communities or across the Essex Police family, to report something that's not right. It will be taken seriously."
The deputy chief constable also paid tribute to the colleague who reported the behaviour.
