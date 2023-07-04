New plans to convert Southend office tower block into flats
- Published
Plans have been revealed to potentially convert a Southend high-rise office block into 557 new homes.
An unnamed developer has asked the city council for its opinion on a bid to repurpose Alexander House, which was the former site of HMRC.
The move could be a precursor to a future planning application.
Under the proposal, the ground floor of the 16-storey block has been earmarked for "commercial use", with the remaining offices turned into flats.
The old office block towers above the junction of Victoria Avenue, Queensway and Baxter Avenue.
The latest application for "screening" opinion does not name the developer.
Comer Homes unveiled plans for the block in May after receiving prior approval from the city council. It has proposed converting the block into 334 one and two bedroom apartments.
Victoria Avenue has become a boulevard of high-rise flats after the overhaul of several tower blocks, including Baryta House, Heath House, Carby House and Victoria Central.
David Garston, Conservative councillor responsible for housing and planning, said the area was "desperately looking for homes", but raised concerns about parking and additional cars on the road.
He said: "Whilst we are very sad to lose the employment from the VAT office, what we really don't want is an empty building."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830